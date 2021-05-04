Arraignment for Yuba City murder suspect continued

May 4—A man suspected of killing a Yuba City man last week appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday.

Roberto Luis Robinson Jr., 22, has been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Jugdeep Mann, 32, on April 29.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Allen Court around 9:30 a.m. Robinson allegedly ran into a nearby house in the 1800 block of Anthony Way following the shooting. After several hours of announcements and negotiations, Robinson was taken into custody without incident.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office charged Robinson for the alleged murder as well as for incidents that allegedly took place the day prior to the shooting. In the other case, Robinson was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of inflicting corporal injury.

Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said those charges stem from Robinson allegedly throwing a cellphone at a victim he was in a dating relationship with and assaulting the victim and her sister later by hitting their occupied vehicle with his own vehicle.

Robinson's arraignment for the two new cases was continued to May 24 at 1:30 p.m. Monday was also the day for Robinson's pretrial conference for another case in which he is scheduled to go to trial on May 25. In that case, he was charged in August 2020 with kidnapping, rape, false imprisonment, and a misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance.

Heimlich said the pretrial hearing along with three trailing misdemeanor petty theft cases were continued one week to May 10 at 1:30 p.m. The trial date for the August 2020 case has not yet been vacated.

Robinson remains in Sutter County Jail and is ineligible for bail.