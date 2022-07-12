Arrangements for funeral, public viewing for slain Detroit police officer released

Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts.

The Detroit Police Department released funeral details for Officer Loren Courts, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week and hailed as a hero by police and state officials.

Funeral services for Courts, a five-year veteran of the 2nd Precinct Special Operations Cease Fire Unit, will be held Monday for his family and members of the police department.

A public viewing is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

Courts is set to be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

The cemetery is where some of Detroit's best-known residents are buried, including the founders of the Dodge auto company, members of the Ford auto-making family, the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin and civil rights leader Rosa Parks.

Courts, 40, and his partner, Amanda Hudgens, 29, responded Wednesday to a call over their police radios of shots being fired and were ambushed, Detroit Police Chief James White said, by a teen armed with a semiautomatic, assault-style weapon.

Courts was shot and pronounced dead at Sinai-Grace Hospital.

"We lost a hero today," White said that day, adding the police department and the city "is grieving," and was joined by several local and state officials, including the governor, who praised Courts for his service and sacrifice.

