Arrest affidavit: Late-night argument allegedly led to fatal stabbing of Pueblo man

A domestic dispute between Daniel Mascarenas and his girlfriend in December allegedly led to his fatal stabbing, according to an arrest affidavit recently obtained by the Pueblo Chieftain.

Mascarenas's girlfriend, Savannah Mascarenas, has been charged with second-degree murder, a class 2 felony, in connection to Daniel Mascarenas's death.

Savannah Mascarenas's father, Alfredo Mascarenas, told police that the two, who were distant cousins, had an on-and-off relationship for the past three years.

Two siblings of Savannah, who are both minors, told police that they were woken up in the very early hours of Dec. 4 by Savannah and Daniel fighting in their room.

Savannah's brother told law enforcement that Savannah and Daniel had gone on a date the night before, and were arguing when they came home around 3 a.m.

The argument continued for about half an hour before the brother got up and yelled at them that he was trying to sleep, he said. About 10 minutes later, he said Savannah and Daniel began fighting.

The brother said he saw Savannah push Daniel and heard her telling him to get out of the house, at which point he stated Daniel threw a punch at her.

Savannah's brother said he did not know if the punch connected but saw blood on Savannah's lip. At this point, the brother said he grabbed Daniel around the waist and pinned him to a wall.

The two struggled until the brother said he got Daniel into a headlock, which he held for about 30 seconds.

Daniel went into the hallway after the brother released him from the headlock. Savannah allegedly grabbed a knife at that point.

Savannah then allegedly yelled at Daniel to get out of the house and threatened to stab him if he didn't.

Daniel told her to "go ahead", the brother said, and she allegedly stabbed him in the stomach, hitting his aorta and causing massive blood loss.

Daniel then went downstairs and outside the apartment and Savannah shut the door behind him. According to the affidavit, she initially declined her brother's pleas to call someone to help Daniel.

However, when Savannah's sister saw Daniel lying outside the apartment, Savannah and the brother went outside to check on Daniel, according to statements from the sister.

Daniel asked the brother for help, Savannah's brother said. After the brother tried unsuccessfully several times to lift Daniel up, Daniel stopped moving and was carried into the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Emergency services were called and a neighbor, Yantiese Trueblood, came over and began administering CPR.

Trueblood said Daniel began breathing again before police and paramedics arrived and ordered her out of the apartment.

Other neighbors told police they often heard sounds of fighting coming from the apartment.

Savannah declined to answer any questions about the incident without a lawyer present.

However, in a message exchange between Savannah and Daniel's mother, Eloise Mascarenas, which was included in the affidavit, Savannah said they began arguing before they got home and stabbed him when he refused to leave the apartment.

"I was kinda blacking in and out but he hit me after we were yelling at each other, then (Savannah's brother) got in the middle," Savannah wrote in the message. "I was asking him to leave, I said I would call the cops and he said go ahead, you will be arrested for your warrants, then it was over from there."

Savannah Mascarenas had an active warrant from May 2021 for speeding and careless driving, according to Colorado court records obtained by the Chieftain.

In January 2017, she was charged with assault causing serious bodily injury after stabbing a previous boyfriend in the hand, according to the affidavit. She agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in that case, according to court records.

