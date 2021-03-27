Arrest affidavit reveals details of suspected murder

Mar. 27—An arrest affidavit recently filed by the Crockett Police Department sheds light on events leading to the disappearance and suspected murder of Faye Lynn Paul.

Clara Kimble Edwards, 31, was arrested on Monday, March 15 for the second degree felony offense of tampering with a corpse in connection to the murder.

The probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Edwards states, "Throughout the entirety of this investigation, Clara knowingly tampered with evidence that she knew would be pertinent to a criminal investigation and admits that she knew they were on the run ever since they left Crockett on Feb. 21, 2020."

Edwards was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service at her family's home in Weches after a Houston County grand jury indicted David Wayne Denson, 25, of Crockett earlier this month, on charges of capital murder in the disappearance of his great-aunt, Faye Lynn Paul, also known as Faye Lynn Weisinger, 79, of Crockett.

Edwards, was arrested and charged with Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence — Human Corpse, both second degree felonies, with a possible penalty of two to 20 years and up to a $10,000 fine. The arrest was based on information gathered through her own admission, video surveillance and cell phone records.

She is accused of destroying evidence, including a shovel and a bloody folding TV tray by throwing it into a body of water, for cleaning a stolen vehicle and driving that vehicle to assist with disposal of evidence, including the body of Paul, and destroying documents linking the vehicle to Paul.

Edward's bond was set at $100,000.

The search for Paul began in early February 2020, after friends and neighbors had not seen her for several days.

Paul was with Denson Feb. 12 at a Walmart in Crockett. Two days earlier, Denson had been released from jail, after receiving 10 years probation for burglary.

In a state and nationwide investigation, officers with the Crockett Police Department and Texas Rangers investigators followed up with multiple witnesses, collected a couple hundred items of evidence, and obtained video evidence.

Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith said they searched several areas, including the Neches and Trinity Rivers, for Paul's body.

According to the affidavit, on Feb. 18, Paul's nephew went to check on her when a neighbor contacted him to say they had not see her lately. The nephew found Paul's house to be locked and her car gone and assumed she had gone somewhere and must not have told her neighbor. After two days passed, the nephew became worried and contacted the Crockett Police Department.

The affidavit says when officers entered Paul's home, they noticed items were out of place. A hallway closet safe was open and there was a bloody fingerprint on the door leading into the garage. Paul's bedding was missing. After searching the guest bedroom, investigators believed another person had been staying in the home with Paul.

The affidavit details through further investigation, it was discovered her great-nephew David "DJ" Denson had gotten out of Houston County Jail Feb. 10, 2020. White undergarments that looked to be "jail whites," a specific type of underwear worn by those incarcerated, were left in the guest bedroom, along with various pieces of paper described as "prison drawings" that said "To Clara From DJ" on the back. Denson's prison IDs were found on a table in the garage.

The affidavit says investigators tracked Denson to Indiana by his cell phone and credit card usage once they discovered he was using Paul's credit card, where he picked up his girlfriend, Edwards, Feb. 17, 2020 and then drove back to Crockett, arriving back on Feb. 19, 2020.

At some point in their travels, Denson and Edwards turned off their location services, preventing investigators from tracking their movements any further.

The affidavit states Edwards told Denson when Aunt Faye comes home, all this would be cleared up. Denson then said, "She is not coming home. I should have cleaned the house up better," and used a hand gesture indicating blood spatter.

The affidavit says on Feb. 20, 2020, Edwards is seen on video surveillance loading a shovel and dolly into the back of Paul's stolen vehicle in Crockett.

It states on Feb. 21, 2020, when they were leaving Crockett, Denson made Edwards throw a TV tray in the water hole because it had blood on it. However, she told one detective she had thrown it in the woods.

According to the affidavit, on Feb. 24, 2020, Llano County Sheriff's Office told Crocket Police Department Denson and Edwards sold Paul's Impala for $750 to a person in Llano County the day before.

Denson sold the car and bought a different vehicle. The buyer of the Paul's Impala became suspicious and looked the license plate number up on the internet, discovering the vehicle was connected to a Silver Alert from Crockett.

The affidavit says Lt. Brad Evans with the Llano County Sheriff's Office responded to assist deputies working the investigation on the Impala and reported there were several witnesses who observed Denson and Edwards cleaning out the Impala with items on the ground that had come out of the car.

The affidavit says one of the items was a release disbursement receipt from Parish Prison made out to "Davis Denson." There was a torn piece of paper with Paul's name and address written on it, and remnants of white rope and a pearl necklace in a box.

The affidavit says on Feb. 27, Edwards contacted her mother, but did not tell her where they were or what they were doing. Edwards' mother then contacted Chief Smith and reported she had contacted her on a different number. This allowed investigators to track Denson and Edwards to a Best Western Hotel in Alamosa, Colorado.

The affidavit states after law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for Denson on a probation violation, multiple law enforcement agencies in Colorado worked together to arrest him in the hotel room.

At the time, police were not investigating him for the murder of his aunt, though they had sought him for questioning in her disappearance.

Once Denson was arrested, Edwards was detained and interviewed by Det. John Vazquez of Alamosa Police Department.

According to the affidavit, she said she would wouldn't say anything to implicate Denson, but admitted she threw a bloody table, described as a folding TV tray, from the trunk of the car into the woods at his request on Feb. 21, 2020.

She reportedly told Vazquez, "David said he killed her." Vazquez repeated to Edwards, "He said he killed her?" Edwards responded yes, but his words were that she is never coming back. And, that when Denson looked at the news, he told Edwards that they were going to give him the needle (Death Penalty).

The affidavit states Chief Smith and investigators with the Crockett Police Department traveled to Alamosa, Colorado with Texas Ranger Andres De La Garza. When they interviewed Edwards, she told them they were there "because the lady is missing," clarifying that the lady was "Aunt Faye."

The affidavit said Edwards admitted to going to Home Depot with Denson in Little Rock, Arkansas where they purchased cinder blocks and nylon rope.

The Little Rock Home Depot security tapes show that on Feb. 17, 2020, Denson and Edwards stopped at the store and purchased four cinder blocks, 50 foot of nylon rope and silver electricians tape.

She told investigators they threw items in the trash when the police showed up to the hotel in Colorado to arrest Denson. Various pieces of jewelry, a needle, a piece of silver tape matching the tape bought at Home Depot and marijuana were recovered from the trash by Alamosa Police Officers.

Denson waived extradition and on March 1, 2020, he and Edwards were transported back to Crockett by the Crockett Police Department.

Since then, Denson has been held in the Houston County Jail.

Edwards was taken to her mother's house at that time.

The affidavit said on March 2, 2020, Edwards contacted Chief Smith, said she wanted to help with finding Paul and told him she and Denson had gone to a river and backed off the road. She said she backed the car close to the woods and waited for Denson to come back. She said he retrieved two large items from the woods with a dolly and placed them in the trunk of the vehicle. She said Denson then drove up on the bridge of the river and threw two items over the bridge into the water. Edwards stated she did not know what the items were, but she also stated she saw a cinderblock go over the railing when Denson dumped the evidence.

The affidavit says Edwards said she threw the dolly Denson used to load the items in the vehicle into a water hole off FM 229 (Houston County Lake Road) and agreed to show officers the location. Edwards pointed out a ditch of FM 229 and told investigators it was the hole she threw the dolly and bloody wooden TV tray into. Investigators searched the water for hours but found nothing.

The affidavit says on March 3, 2020, Edwards agreed to go with investigators in an attempt to remember where they dumped the items. She took them from Houston County, to Cherokee County, Anderson County back to Cherokee County, to Angelina County and finally into Trinity County.

The affidavit says throughout the search, Edwards kept claiming she was too drunk and high during the disposal of evidence to remember where they went, claiming these weren't the right spots and she couldn't remember. During the trip, Edwards became angry with investigators and demanded to go back home.

The affidavit states at 12:51 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2020, Denson texted Edwards a picture of items inside the trunk of a vehicle, including something wrapped in red sheets/bedding and a shovel. On top of that appears to be a wooden folding TV tray, possibly like the one she admitted to throwing in the water.

The affidavit said on Feb. 18, 2020, Edwards' phone has searches about rivers and on Feb. 24, 2020, Edwards' phone is used to search "missing Crockett woman," "fake IDs that come with socials," "how quick can a river take 60 pound garbage," and "bodies found in river East Texas."

To date, Paul's body has not been recovered. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact that Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.