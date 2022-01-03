Arrest affidavit sheds new light on weekend shooting

A shooting over the New Year's weekend landed two people in the hospital and two in jail for aggravated assault.

Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to the scene of a double shooting at an apartment complex on Brookdale Drive Saturday.

According to allegations made in a police affidavit:

Shortly before noon on New Year's Day, officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Brookdale Drive for a disturbance. Police dispatchers informed the officers of another call where shots had been fired at the same location.

A man, later identified as Daeon Weaver, waved them down and told them he had been shot in the buttocks. Another man said he had been shot in the arm. Both said the shooter was around the corner in a parking lot.

The officers located two men and a woman. The woman was crying. Police identified one of the men as Andrew Garcia. The woman said she called Garcia's brother because she had been assaulted by Weaver and he wasn’t letting her leave the apartment. Garcia arrived with his brother and father.

Related Stories:

More: Two injured in apartment parking lot shooting

More: Arrest made in Saturday morning double shooting

Weaver called a friend to come get him and they had all moved outside to the parking lot. Weaver allegedly assaulted Garcia and Garcia's father intervened. Weaver and his friend allegedly assaulted Garcia's father and Garcia pulled a Glock 9-milimeter handgun from the pocket of his hoodie and started shooting, striking Weaver in the buttock and his companion in the arm.

After investigating the scene, police determined Garcia should be arrested and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault. His bond was set at $20,000 by a judge.

Weaver and the other shooting victim were taken to the hospital for treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries. Weaver was arrested later and charged with Assault Family Violence-Choking. His bond was set at $25,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Arrest affidavit sheds new light on weekend shooting