Arrest announced in connection with crash that left 3 dead outside Jeffery Pub last week

A man has been arrested in connection with a car crash outside the Jeffery Pub, which led to the death of three men Aug. 14, according to Chicago police.

Tavis Dunbar, 34, of the 7000 block of South Emerald Avenue in Englewood was arrested in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, also in Englewood, and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Killed as a result of the crash were Donald Huey, 25; Devonta Vivetter, 27; and Jaylen Ausley, 23.

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Superintendent David Brown said Dunbar had been identified as the person who allegedly “intentionally struck multiple pedestrians” outside the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. around 5 a.m.

Dunbar turned himself in to investigators Monday morning, accompanied by a lawyer, and “invoked his right to remain silent,” according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, who also spoke during the news conference.

“This senseless act of violence won’t be tolerated,” Superintendent David Brown said during a Tuesday news conference. “Together with the community we were able to bring justice to these victims and their families.”

Deenihan said Dunbar had not been charged with a hate crime, even though in the little more than a week since the crash, some activists have publicly questioned whether it was an intentional, homophobic attack, which took place outside the city’s oldest gay bar.

But legal experts say proving a hate crime in a court of law can be a tall order and that the charge or legal enhancement itself doesn’t necessarily add much in terms of prison sentence.

“I understand why people want to charge the hate crime aspect of something. It helps them feel better about what’s happening, but for the prosecutor’s side, (they have) to prove the crime,” said David Erickson, a veteran trial prosecutor at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and retired Illinois appellate judge who teaches criminal law at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Erickson explained prosecutors would have to prove the attacker’s specific motive for committing the crime.

“Once you put the hate crime tag on there, it makes it much more difficult to convict because (for) a hate crime you have to have specific intent,” said Erickson, who held numerous posts with the Cook County state’s attorney, including deputy chief of special prosecution, trial supervisor and top assistant to former State’s Atty. Dick Devine.

“The only way you can prove specific intent In the criminal law — I can’t cut open your head and look for words of specific intent in your brain — I can only prove that by what you say and what you do,” Erikson explained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.