Arrest in arson fire that destroyed former home of Sketch Club Players in Woodbury

WOODBURY – A city man is accused of setting three fires here, including the blaze that destroyed the former home of the Sketch Club Players.

Michael Lopez-Medina, 19, also allegedly spray-painted the words "Lets play" at two of the arson sites, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arrested early Sunday after an “exhaustive joint investigation” spurred by the concern that more fires could be set, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

“Detectives and officers worked tirelessly around the clock, collecting and analyzing evidence and pursuing investigative leads as they developed,” it said.

Lopez-Medina was captured on video surveillance during each arson, and admitted to starting the fires with gasoline and matches, according to probable cause statements for each offense.

He allegedly set the first fire — torching two cars on Salem Avenue on Feb. 1 — after a woman said she did not want to have a relationship with him, one statement said.

A Feb. 3 damaged a shed at the Carriage House Apartments on the 500 block of North Evergreen Avenue, the prosecutor's office said.

Lopez-Medina also allegedly set a predawn fire on Feb. 7 that destroyed a vacant three-story building on the 400 block of Glover Street.

The structure, built in 1899, was a school before it held a Sketch Club theater for almost 70 years.

Woodbury firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. to find heavy flames that thwarted an attempted interior attack, according to the city's fire department. The blaze was brought under control around 5:30 a.m.

A Woodbury firefighter suffered an unspecified injury fighting the blaze, a probable cause statement said.

Lopez-Medina was seen running from the Glover Street area immediately after the fire was set, the statement added.

The "Lets Play" graffiti was found written in red paint at the last two fires, authorities said.

Lopez-Medina was being held in Salem County Jail on three counts of aggravated arson and one count of causing an injury to a firefighter.

The charges are only allegations. Lopez-Medina has not been convicted in the case.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Alex Phillips at 856-384-5529 or Woodbury Police Detective Brandon Volk at 856-845-0065, extension 144.

Information can also be e-mailed to tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

