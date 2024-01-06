Arrest at Buena elementary school after police find gun in vehicle. What happened?

BUENA - Police found a weapon in a vehicle and made an arrest at a local elementary school, according to an automated phone call from a school district official.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at Cleary Elementary School in the Minotola area, according to David Cappuccio Jr., superintendent of Buena Regional School District.

New Jersey State Police went to the Atlantic Avenue school to speak with a staff member regarding an alleged domestic incident, Cappuccio said in an automated phone call to district families.

"The administration and staff member fully cooperated with the police," who found a weapon in the employee's vehicle, Cappuccio said.

Honorees include Coach Frank Geremia Buena Regional Athletic Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023

"The police confiscated the weapon, made an arrest and escorted the staff member from school grounds," he said in the call.

Buena Superintendent: No danger at Cleary Elementary

"No weapon was present inside our school at any time during the day," he continued.

No other security breach occurred, said Cappuccio, who asserted students and employees were never in danger.

Cleary Elementary serves about 300 students in grades three through five.

Cappuccio expressed gratitude for the "prompt response and action" of state police to the Jan. 5 incident. He said the district has taken undisclosed actions "relative to the situation."

The superintendent's call offered no additional details, including the staffer's identity or the type of weapon that was found.

Representatives of the state police could not be reached for immediate comment.

Cappuccio also was not available for comment on Friday evening.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Buena elementary school employee charged with having gun at school