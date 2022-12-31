Arrest, cleanup follow Medford Pint Rider theft

Dec. 31—A six-rider beer bike was recovered in one piece — albeit "filthy" — and a suspect was apprehended in the wake of a theft report that was anything but usual for Medford police working Christmas day.

Allen Totten Behrle, 27, was arrested on a charge of first-degree theft Dec. 25 accusing him in the theft of Pint Rider's six-rider "half-pint" beer bike, according to Medford police Lt. Rebecca Pietila.

Medford police's day shift took the theft report from Pint Rider Dec. 25, and recovered it in town the same day.

"They got a lead on the case and ended up tracking down the suspect and the six-seater Pint Rider under the bridge near Highway 62," Pietila said.

Behrle was booked in the Jackson County Jail Dec. 25 on the felony theft charge and released later that afternoon, records show. Charges had not yet been filed in Jackson County Circuit Court as of Friday evening.

Jail and court records show no permanent address for Behrle.

Pint Rider owner Nate Olsen said he's grateful to have the bike back in one piece.

"Everything seems to be in working condition," Olsen said.

He said that he didn't lose any business because the theft occurred during his slow season.

Although he's unsure what his insurance would pay for it, Olsen said he paid at least $12,000 when he bought the beer bike from the designer in San Francisco. Although it's an American design, the bike itself was built in Europe.

"You definitely can't get a new one tomorrow — I know that," Olsen said.

Dealing with the theft, however, was still a hassle. Olsen was out of town visiting family in the Seattle area for the holidays when it happened.

Friends in the area with a truck and trailer picked up the Pint Rider from police impound and transported it to a secure location for Olsen.

Olsen said it weighed on him during the drive home wondering about its condition.

"It did get dirty — I'm not sure where they took it," Olsen said.

A cooler and storage area in the back was bizarrely filled with what appeared to be a mixture of pet kibble and water. Olsen had to drill a hole in the bottom to empty it out, and he finally got it clean again after a lot of Lysol.

"Yeah, that was fun," Olsen said. "When I say 'fun' I mean annoying and gross."

The chains, tires and other running gear still need a thorough inspection, but he said it'll be ready to go by the time the season picks up again in Medford in the middle of March. The business is also in the process of expanding to Ashland.

