Arrest details emerge for inmate who died in Norwich police custody

Feb. 5—NORWICH — Details about the arrest of a man who died in city police custody this past week were available Saturday.

According to the city police arrest logbook, Brenton J. Chambers, 42, of 112 Chestnut St., No. 1, Norwich, was facing charges of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, unauthorized possession of controlled substances: narcotics and possession of heroin/cocaine with intent to sell.

Chambers was arrested at 100 Broadway in Norwich at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to the logbook.

"Office of Adult Probation requested officers after they had located the accused in possession of a handgun and a quantity of heroin/fentanyl which was packaged for sale," according to the narrative in the log. Chambers then was arrested.

His bond was set at $150,000 and his court date was set for Feb. 24, according to the log.

His death is being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, police said Friday.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Friday. No information was available from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Saturday.