'Arrest' of drug king pin El Chapo's son sparks fierce gun battle in Mexico

The capture and arrest of the son of notorious drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman triggered a fierce gun battle in the Mexican city of Culiacan on Thursday.

Sustained, heavy gunfire rocked the western city of 750,000 people in a battle that left blazing vehicles strewn across the street and sent terrified residents running for shelter.

Mexican networks Televisa and Milenio both said security forces had confirmed the capture of Ovidio Guzman, who is believed to have risen to influence in the Sinaloa cartel along with his brother Ivan Archivaldo since their father was imprisoned in the United States.

A senior Mexican Government official also confirmed the arrest.

Images carried on Mexican television showed army and police forces under assault by gunmen armed with heavy machine guns.

A bullet-ridden vehicle remains on the street of Culiacan, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, following a shootout between armed gunmen and Mexican security forces.

Other media reports said one of Guzman's sons had been killed.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a brief comment to journalists that his security cabinet was holding a meeting and would give details on the situation later.

Sources in the Sinaloa state government speaking on condition of anonymity said police officers had been wounded, but did not have a detailed toll.

They also said an unknown number of inmates had escaped from the Aguaruto prison in Culiacan amid the chaos.

An AFPTV screen grab shows armed gunmen in position during a shootout with authorities in Culiacan, capital of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's home state of Sinaloa.

The state government said in a statement that it was "working to restore calm and order in the face of the high-impact incidents that have occurred in recent hours in various points around Culiacan."

It called on residents to "remain calm, stay off the streets and be very attentive to official advisories on the evolving situation."

The battle broke out in the afternoon near the state prosecutor's office, when masked gunmen blocked traffic and opened fire, causing panicked drivers to abandon their cars in the middle of the street.

The fighting then spread to several other parts of the city.

Gunmen blocked roads and highways around the city into the evening, bringing the capital to a standstill.

"El Chapo," 62, was sentenced to life in prison in July for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States over the course of a quarter-century.

However, his Sinaloa cartel remains one of the most powerful in Mexico.