Arrest in Easter homicide raises concerns about juvenile crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly carjacking, and it’s raising more questions and concerns about juvenile crime in Memphis.

Arielle Showers was featured on WREG’s Manhunt Monday just days after her fiancé Quinton Donald, a father of three, was gunned down at the Royal King convenience store on Raines Road.

“When they started to put the tape up, I knew that he didn’t make it,” she said.

Woman finds fiancé shot dead in store on Easter

It happened on Easter Sunday around the corner from the couples home where Showers heard gunshots and rushed to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“I saw a trail of blood, and I saw one of his shoes on the ground and immediately as I walked into the store, to the left, my foot hit his and he was laying there,” Showers said.

A little more than six months later, Memphis Police have arrested one of the three suspects seen in surveillance video believed to be responsible for Quinton Donald’s death.

READ: 16-year-old charged with murder in carjacking

Palmer Chandler Davis, 16, was booked into the Shelby County Jail Tuesday, but there are no other details about his arrest.

When asked if Davis would be charged as an adult, the District Attorney’s Office said, “At this time, it is a matter for juvenile court. As the case progresses, our office will look at the facts and determine next steps. When the District Attorney makes a decision to request for the transfer of a juvenile to the adult system, the following factors are considered: age, prior criminal history, and actions during and after the incident. These factors will be considered in this case just as it is in others involving defendants under 18.”

Davis’ arrest comes as District Attorney Steve Mulroy takes criticism from Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton about rampant juvenile crime in Shelby County and possible impeachment of Mulroy.

House Speaker Sexton suggests impeaching DA Mulroy over juvenile crime

“Is it possible? Yes, but can you do it right now. I don’t think he’s gone to that level yet,” Sexton said.

Mulroy said Tuesday he doesn’t believe the Speaker is actively trying to impeach him.

DA Mulroy responds to House Speaker Sexton’s suggestion for his impeachment

Stevie Moore, the founder of Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives, says there needs to be unity in combating juvenile crime and there is no sign of that.

“We pass laws. We make laws, but the problem is that 16-year-old, out in the street,” Moore said. “Come on community, speak up. Let’s say enough is enough. Let’s get involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.