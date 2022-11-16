Arrest ends man's chance for reduced prison time

Nov. 16—When Amir Alam accepted a plea bargain in a serious Manchester domestic incident in September, he had a chance of receiving less than two years in prison.

DEFENDANT: Amir Alam, who is in his early 30s

CONVICTIONS: Second-degree burglary, violating a family violence protective order

SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after two years in prison; three years of probation

LOST: Chance to argue for less prison time after new arrest increased his exposure

But Alam, who is in his early 30s, was arrested again on Oct. 24 — this time by East Hartford police — on a charge of violating a court order that was supposed to protect a victim of the original incident from him.

That subjected Alam to potentially severe consequences. Under a state Supreme Court decision, a defendant who is arrested again after entering a plea bargain can face a sentence up to the maximum for the crimes he has been convicted of.

In his Hartford Superior Court plea deal, Alam had been convicted of second-degree burglary in a domestic incident in Manchester on Aug. 14, 2021, and of violating a family violence protective order in East Hartford on May 23, of that year.

His plea bargain called for him to receive up to two years in prison. But it also gave his lawyer, Gerald M. Klein, the right to argue for a lesser sentence.

With the benefit of the plea bargain stripped away, Alam could have faced up to 15 years in prison for the two crimes.

Klein negotiated a new plea bargain with prosecutor Robert Diaz in which Alam gave up the right to argue for less than two years in prison. In return, the prosecutor agreed to drop the new charge of violating a protective order.

Judge David P. Gold accepted that deal. He sentenced Alam to two years in prison. That will be followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of up to five more years in prison if Alam violates release conditions.

As the judge imposed the sentence, judicial marshals handcuffed Alam and led him toward the courthouse lockup when the sentencing was complete, but the judge called him back briefly to get his views on what should happen to seized property.

Alam made no claim to a rental car that police had seized from him or to three seized guns, which will be turned over to state police for further investigation and eventual destruction.

Before the plea bargain, the charges Alam faced in the August 2021 domestic incident included first-degree burglary, which carries up to 20 years in prison. He was free on $500,000 bond.

More than a decade ago, a woman accused Alam of trying to rape her in East Hartford's downtown Alumni Park shortly before 4 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2011.

He was eventually allowed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in that incident — third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. In the same plea bargain, however, he was convicted of a felony count of criminal possession of a handgun in an unrelated case dating from June 2010.

He received a total sentence of 25 months in prison, followed by 35 months of special parole in those two cases.

The rape case was emotional on both sides. Alam's father, Shah Alam, tearfully pleaded with Judge Joan K. Alexander from the spectators gallery of the courtroom during the 2013 sentencing, referring to the drowning of his other son that had occurred days earlier in a tubing accident on the Farmington River.

Prosecutor Donna Mambrino said during the same sentencing that the victim in the rape case had an anxiety attack when a police officer located her for consultation about that plea bargain and was in hysterics when she spoke with the prosecutor later by phone.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.