Arrest follows report that man fired slingshot at two people
May 2—MOUNTAIN LAKE — A Mountain Lake man is in police custody after a Monday altercation at a residence in that community.
Mountain Lake police responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a report of a vehicle break-in. Two victims stated that they had entered their van and, as they started it, a person came up to the driver's side window. That person held up his arms, after which the window shattered and glass went flying.
At this point, the victims recognized the assailant as Jameson Techitong, 47. They realized he was reloading a slingshot and, after firing a second round into the vehicle, Techitong reportedly left the scene.
Police arrived at the residence and found the projectiles, two metal nuts, one inside the vehicle and one on the ground nearby.
While investigating the case, officers learned that Techitong suspected one the victims of having an affair with his wife. Family members stated that Techitong had been acting strangely lately, and the slingshot was produced and collected as evidence.
Techitong was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies. Each count carries a maximum possible sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor fourth-degree property damage. If convicted, he will be sentenced based on criminal history.
Techitong is being held in Cottonwood County Jail on bail set at $5,000 with conditions or $50,000 without. His initial court appearance is set for Monday.