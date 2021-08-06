Arrest in hit-and-run death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes

A man is under arrest in the hit-and-run death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes in upper Manhattan in early June, CBS New York reports.

Police say Banes was crossing an avenue when 26-year-old Brian Boyd ran a red light on a motor scooter, knocking her over. The 65-year-old actress died from traumatic head injuries 10 days later.

Boyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Police didn't immediately release details on what led to the arrest.

Banes was on her way on the way to her alma mater, the Julliard School, when she was hit.

Banes appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including "Gone Girl" in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988. She had TV roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Justice Department opens investigation into Phoenix policing practices over use of force allegations

Young equestrian says she was "cornered" into a sexual relationship with much older trainer

Spirit Airlines' CEO speaks out as the carrier enters sixth day of travel chaos