Arrest in Iron County homicide case, brother accused of murder

IRON COUNTY — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation where a pickup truck was a vehicle of interest.

David Wayne Sharp, a 58-year-old male from Middlebrook, Mo., has been arrested and charged with murder and vehicle theft. No bond has been set. The victim of the murder is identified as Sharp’s brother, and the stolen pickup truck has been recovered.

According to a press release from the Mineral Area Major Case Squad, Sharp was taken into custody at a motel in Louisville, KY.

If anyone has additional information that could assist in furthering the investigation, please contact the Iron County 911 Center at 573-431-3131.

