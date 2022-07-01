Arrest of Kewanee fugitive involved a negotiator, tactical team and a 90-minute standoff

Kewanee Police released this security video capture of the man they believed stabbed another at a Kewanee gas station June 17. William Merritt III, of Kewanee, was arrested earlier this week in Geneseo in connection with the incident.

Kewanee's William Merritt III couldn't have been pleased with his window seat from inside a trailer in Geneseo Monday.

Outside, officers from several departments in Henry County, including it's mutual-alarm tactical team, had gathered, responding to a tip to the Sheriff's Department that Merritt, sought for a stabbing in Kewanee the week prior, was inside.

"We actually went to the door and knocked, but he told us right away that he was staying there," said Geneseo Police Deputy Chief Gene Karzin. "We had plenty of people out there waiting for him."

Merritt had barricaded himself inside the bedroom of a trailer in the 600 block of South Stewart Street and police did not not know if he was armed. He would stay there for 90 minutes as officers waited outside with weapons at the ready.

Karzin said police didn't want to risk injuring Merritt, officers or neighbors, and instead of forcing their way in, they brought in a crisis negotiator. Luckily, the Geneseo department has a certified negotiator and she started trying to talk Merritt down.

"We're not going in unless we see hands up," he said. "We weren't sure whether he had weapons."

Merritt had disappeared after Kewanee police were called to the Cenex gas station June 17 to investigate a stabbing there. Security video of the incident showed two men in a dispute and one of them stabbing the other in the arm before riding away on a bicycle. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and KPD put out a notice that they were searching for the "person of interest" in the stabbing, which they believed was Merritt. A few days later, they put out an official warrant for his arrest.

Karzin said the situation at the trailer park was tense, but that the negotiator was able to help resolve the situation without any shots being fired or anyone being injured.

"The negotiator just gives them reasons why they should come out," he said.

When Merritt did come out, he was found to not be armed. Merritt was taken to Henry County Jail and Karzin said the incident most likely would not lead to any additional charges.

Karzin said it's not a good bet for anyone to think they can outrun a warrant. He said he's seen the same outcome throughout his career, and while some suspects last longer than others, the law eventually catches up.

"Eventually, they're going to get caught if they have a warrant, whether it's now or later."

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Kewanee fugitive's arrest involved negotiator, tactical team, standoff