Arrest after laughing gas found in car boot

A man has been arrested after boxes of laughing gas canisters were found inside a car boot.

Police stopped the vehicle in Port Arthur Road, Sneinton, at around 23:00 GMT on Wednesday because they believed it was involved in drug dealing.

Officers found a large amount of cash in a bag on the back seat and the boxes of nitrous oxide were discovered in the boot.

The force said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

Possession of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, will be illegal from 8 November.

Selling canisters of this gas is illegal, said Nottinghamshire Police.

The force has warned people over the risks of inhaling nitrous oxide and said inquiries are ongoing.

