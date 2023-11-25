Arrest led to suspect kicking officer in the face in San Rafael

(KRON) – A man violating his prohibition kicked an officer in the face while being detained on Thursday.

San Rafael officers noticed a convicted felon known by law enforcement to be on Marin County probation in the 400 block of Francisco Boulevard East on Nov. 23.

According to police, the officers contacted the man to conduct a probation compliance check and noticed he began to reach for his waistband. The officer placed him in handcuffs before he could reach for a weapon, police said.

While searching the suspect, the officers found a concealed handgun in a pant leg, police said. According to police, the gun did not have a serial number and was unloaded.

The suspect grew physically uncooperative once the gun was found, according to police. The suspect kicked an officer in the face while being placed in the backseat of the police car. The assault caused a minor injury to the officer.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail for felony possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed firearm, battery on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, threatening to kill a peace officer, and violating the terms of probation.

According to the police preliminary investigation, the recovered handgun may have been used in an earlier reported armed robbery that occurred in the area of Fourth Street and Tamalpais Avenue in Downtown San Rafael. According to police, the suspect also matched the description and officers are continuing to investigate that case.

