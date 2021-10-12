Arrest linked to 2020 body found in Methuen

Oct. 12—An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 52-year-old Zakhia Charabaty, whose remains were found buried in Methuen last year.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced Tuesday that Anderson Pereira, 42, is facing a first degree murder charge and two counts of falsifying physical evidence.

According to investigators, the search for Charabaty began March 14, 2020, two days after he was last seen at his home on Pasture Drive in Manchester.

On July 9, 2020, the FBI's Evidence Response Team discovered Charabaty's body buried in the back of a property at 145 Milk St., Methuen.

Investigators have yet to say what led them to Massachusetts.

Pereira's arrest relied on efforts from police in Manchester and Lawrence, Massachusetts, as well as Massachusetts State Police and the FBI.

Officials say Pereira was recently found and arrested in Kissimmee, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He will remain in police custody while awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.