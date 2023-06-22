Arrest linked to murder of 16-year-old Brunswick high school football palyer

Brunswick has experienced a concerning surge in violent incidents, with two fatalities and four individuals wounded in the past three weeks alone. The community is grappling with the consequences of these distressing events, prompting residents like Nygel Ryals to express their deep apprehension about the rising violent crime rate.

The latest victim, 35-year-old Robert Slay, was fatally shot inside a residence on I Street earlier Wednesday.

Just last week, 16-year-old Mykal Ellis was gunned down on Johnston Street while walking home from a friend’s house. In the week prior, two others fell victim to gun violence on the same street.

Brunswick police made an arrest in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Mykal Elliz, the Brunswick High School football player who was killed on June 13.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan asked family members how they are holding up.

Family members did not want to talk on camera but stated that there is a little bit of relief knowing that someone is in custody connected to the case. However, they’re still searching for justice while police still look for the man accused of murder.

Diandra Hightower, the 37-year-old female suspect is behind bars facing charges of tampering with evidence and giving false statements. It’s directly connected to the murder of 16-year-old Mykal Ellis. The Brunswick Police Department said she’s associated with Breon Hartley - who has a warrant for murder in the case.

“Our investigation has revealed they’re connected, so therefore we are confident they know each other,” said Angela Smith, Brunswick PD.

The Brunswick High School football player was gunned down walking home from his friend’s house, just steps away from home. Police said he wasn’t the intended target. Family members said he had dreams of playing in the NFL one day.

“He didn’t deserve this, he didn’t deserve it all. He was so humble, sweet, and joyful. His smile could light up a room,” said a family member.

Action News Jax is still working to get a mugshot and arrest report for Hightower.

Hartley is still reportedly on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Angela Smith with the Brunswick PD wouldn’t go further into detail about Hightower and her alleged involvement.

“We’re going to let it take as long as the investigation takes us to bring him into custody,” Smith added.

Smith also mentioned that Mykal’s mother wants everyone to put the guns down.

“She doesn’t want another mother to sit in her seat and have to bury their child,” said Smith.

Smith urged anyone with even the smallest amount of information to speak up, saying it can go a long way.

There is currently a goal of raising $10,000 to help the family with funeral expenses.

Smith said victim assistance program paperwork is in process, but that can take some time. There’s a GoFundMe, and others have been going directly to the funeral home to donate.

As Brunswick grapples with this string of violence, the determination to restore peace and security remains at the forefront of everyone’s minds.\

