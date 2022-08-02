Arrest Log

Keegan, Commonwealth Journal, Somerset, Ky.
·1 min read

Aug. 2—July 29

* Ashely Lynn Savage, 34, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary.

* Tyrone Lewis Miller, 40, of Somerset, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License, No Registration Plates, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.

* Jason Allen Russo, 38, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.

* Terry Wayne Pierce, 59, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Desmond Scruse, 31, of Louisville, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.

* Jesse Lee Calhoun, 26, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

* Ronnie Bruce Miller II, 28, of Nancy, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; two counts of Failure to Appear.

* Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Bronston, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

July 30

* Michael Shane Miller, 43, of Lancaster, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

July 31

* Jason Lee Girdler, 40, of Nancy, Possession of Marijuana; first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

* Robert D. Shelton, 23, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, No Lights on Bicycle, Theft of Identity of Another without Consent.

* Danny Craig Foster, 46, of Somerset, first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear, Citation for a Misdemeanor.

* Charles Rodney Goff III, 57, of Russell Springs, second-degree Criminal Possession of Forged Identifying Instrument.

* Derrick Shane Matthews, 34, of Ferguson, first-degree Assault-Domestic Violence, Violation of Kentucky Emergency Protective Order or Domestic Violence Order.

* Heather Nicole Lindsey, 37, of Somerset; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

* Patrick Eugene Childers, 48, of Eubank; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

