Arrest Log August 16, 2022

Aug. 16—August 13th

* Joshua Russ Moore, 41, of Somerset, first Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Substance.

* Champ Eugene Jeffers, 50, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

* Christopher Ryan Noon, 33, of Cincinnati, OH; fourth-degree fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor injury.

* Kirby Lee Flynn, 47, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

* Joshua L. Ware, 32, of Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property (between $500 and $1,000).

August 14th

* Kenneth Wayne Gill, 41, of Burnside, second-degree Unlawful Imprisonment, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).

* Jonathan B. Keller, 23, of Somerset, three counts of first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.

* Christopher S. Phelps, 41, of Somerset, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probations Officer, first Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, Failure to or Improper Signal, License to be in Possession, Failure to Produce an Insurance Card, Failure to Appear.

* Brittany S. Robinson, 35, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

* Jacob Allen Brewer, 30, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

* William Edward Green, 36, of Somerset, second-degree Robbery, third-degree Burglary, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).

* Anthony Odis Drury, 38, of Stanford, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, Tampering with Physical Evidence; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Possession of Marijuana; two counts of Persistent Felony Offender I; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

* Jordan Thomas Brake, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

* Tammy Gay Sears, 53, of Science Hill, Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition Shoplifting.

* Brandon M. Hayes, 28, of Columbia, two counts of Failure to Appear.

* Jenny Martin, 30, of Stanford, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines. Anthony Joshua Durham, 32, of Stanford, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

August 15th

* Latasha Lynch, 32, of London; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than two grams of Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

* Noah Russell Keith, 49, Burnside, No Tail Lamps, Rear License No Illuminated, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, first offense, first-degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than two grams of Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

* Joshua D. Dooley, 35, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear, Theft of a Motor Vehicle Registration Plate, first degree Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, second-degree Disorderly Conduct.

* Kenneth A. McDougal, 45, of Columbus, OH; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

* Tyler James Phelps, 30, of Somerset, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.

* Kala Patricia Williams, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

* Stephen Micheal Stargle, 26, of Jamestown, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Jacob Aaron Rowe, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation.

* Elizabeth Katherine Cano, 39, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense), Receiving Stolen Property (greater than $10,000).

* Vinson Leonard Phelps, 36, Burnside, fourth-degree fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), No Visible Injury.

* Richard Brandon Cade, 44, of Burnside, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.