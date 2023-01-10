Arrest Log January 10, 2023

Jan. 10—January 6th

* Dustin R. West, 33, of Pine Knott, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

* Judy Ann Short, 48, of Ferguson, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Maria Elana Karabinas, 48, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.

* Tony Earl Stringer, 45, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Elaine Irene Gregory, 30, of Nancy, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Distribution between $10,000 and $1,000,000, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).

* Eric Scott Adkins, 36, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.

* Christopher Lee Gilmore, 49, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Christopher Lee Brumley, 37, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

* Wendy E. Jackson, 46, of Mount Vernon, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

* Kacy Daniel Thomas, 36, of Bowling Green, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting, Failure to Appear.

* Brittany Nicole New, 22, of Bronston, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of a Controlled Substance under $10,000.

* Sean Otis Campbell, 48, of Science Hill, Persistent Felony Offender I, first-degree Strangulation, Kidnapping of Adult.

* Austin Lee McClure, 27, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

* William Lindsey Sexton, 78, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).

* Timothy Ernest Trammell, 31, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More.

* Timothy J. Willman, 36, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear, third-degree Criminal Trespassing.

* Michael S. Strong, 36, of Louisville, two count third-degree Terroristic Threatening, two count Harassing Communications.

January 7th

* Michael Robert Barry, 38, of Richmond, VA, Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Failure to Notify Owner of Unattended Vehicle of Damage, first-degree Criminal Mischief, two count Speeding 26 Miles per Hour or Faster above Speed Limit, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Disregarding Stop Sign, Disregarding Traffic Controlled Device-Traffic Light, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/other Substance (Aggravating Circumstances).

* Steven R. Cooley, 38, of Stanford; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater than or Equal to Two Grams of Methamphetamine).

* Dustin D. Malicoat, 33, of Bronston, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

* Larry Scott Burton, 51, of Nancy, Buy/Possess-Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; second-degree Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License; Rear License Not Illuminated; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

* Tabitha J. Casto, 23, of Jacksonville, FL, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, first-degree Burglary, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, fourth-degree Assault (No Visible Injury).

* Scott Wayne Canada, 46, of Science Hill, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, second-degree Wanton Endangerment, Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motel Vehicle Prohibited.

* Louis Douglas Anderson, 22, of Harrodsburg, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance not Properly Contained; Possession of Marijuana; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License.

* Patricia Lynn Parks, 37, of Eubank, third-degree Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

January 8th

* Brittney L. Sexton, 27, of Monticello, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

* Angela Melissa Davis, 42, of Stanford; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

* Laron P. Griffin, 19, of Stanford, second-degree Burglary, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct.

* Brenda Kay Perkins, 53, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

* Allyssa Raye Ball, 33, of Lancaster, two count Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

* Michael Anthony Stevens, 41, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

* Willard Jerome Cummins, 45, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, three count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

* Brandy Renee Morgan, 44, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

* Lucus W. King, 43, of Somerset, second-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Two Grams Methamphetamine); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

January 9th

* James Allen Daughtery, 41, of Stanford, first-degree Bail Jumping, Failure to Appear.

* John Lee Hamilton, 52, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Terry W. Wray, 60, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Carrie Ann Webb, 36, of Gilbertsville, No Charges Specified.

* Erica Daw Evans, 37, of Metropolis, IL, Tiffany Lynn Pugh, 34, of Mayfield, No Charges Specified.

* Joseph Dean King, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Tanya Marie Jones, 43, of Hickory, No Charges Specified.