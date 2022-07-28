Arrest Log July 28th, 2022

Jul. 28—July 26

* Autumn Michelle Parrett, 36, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary, two counts of Theft or Unlawful Taking All Others.

* Cassie Lee Ann Torres, 33, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear.

* David Michael Hardwick, 63, of Somerset; Speeding 5 MPH over Limit; Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; first-degree, first-offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Jesse Thomas Sexton, 32, of Memphis, Ky., two counts of Failure to Appear.

* Brittany Ellen Shrum, 35, of Somerset, Theft or Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).

* Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, of Eubank, first and second offenses Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.

* Matthew Wayne Mounce, 42, Waynesburg, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Careless Driving; first-degree, first offense Trafficking in Controlled Substance of Weight Equal to or Exceeding 2 grams; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Marijuana; first-degree Promoting Contraband.

* Eduardo Juarez Ramirez, 35, of Lexington, Speeding 24 MPH over Limit, Careless Driving, No Operators License (Moped), second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, Menacing, License to be in Possession, License to be in Possession, License to be in Possession, second-degree Wanton Endangerment-Police Officer, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.

July 27

* Michael Lee Padgett, 44, of Waynesburg; first-degree, first offense Trafficking in Controlled Substance of Weight Equal to or Exceeding 2 grams; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Anita Pendygraft, 47, of Parkville, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, fourth-degree Assault (No Visible Injury).

* Courtney Megayl Carrender, 33, of Science Hill, No Charges Specified.

* Jason Allen Mullins, 41, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.

* Kacy D. Thomas, 35, of Science Hill, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Steven Wayne Worley, 32, Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).