Arrest Log November 1, 2022

Nov. 1—October 28

* David Wayne Acton, 48, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.

* Cameron Lee Bland, 56, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.

* Mark Aaron Todd, 43, of Crab Orchard, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Failure to Appear.

* Robert David Sexton, 61, of Stanford, first-degree Assault.

* Tony B. Ware, 58, of Burnside, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

* Glennis Joann Alocco, 51, of Burnside, Persistent Felony Offender I, Theft by Unlawful Disposition from Building between $1,000 and $10,000, two count second-degree Burglary, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

October 29

* Trent Nathan Sears, 41, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

* Allyson Rebecca Muncie, 33, of Science Hill; fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor Injury.

* Robert Thomas Lewis, 50, of Burnside, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

October 30

* Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 30, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (First and Second Offense).

* Justin Boid Muse, 33, of Stanford; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

* Terry W. Wray, 60, of Stanford, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

* Carlos C. Adams, 27, of Stanford, Theft by Unlawful Disposition Shoplifting, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (first and second offense).

* James Wayne Bennett, 50, of Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

* Tara N. Cassidy, 32, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting Between $500 and $1,000.

October 31

* Wendell Frances Burdine, 62, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

* Sarah E. Pettigrew, 34, of Hawthorne, FL, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.

* Brent E. Kendall, 39, of Stanford, first-degree Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest.

* Sunshine Ann Miller, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.

* Brian D. Trailor, 40, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Daniel W. Ray, 65, of Nancy; two count Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.