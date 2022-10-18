Arrest Log October 18, 2022

Oct. 18—October 14

* James Chadwick Vaughn, 42, of Portland, TN, Fugitive from another State-Warrant Required.

* Jeremy B. Lapuyade, 34, of Brandon, FL, first-degree Stalking.

* James Edward Gregory, 35, of Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); License to be in Possession; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator's License; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Reckless Driving; Resisting Arrest; second-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto between $10,000 and $1,000,000.

* Jamin D. McDade, 33, of Science Hill, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.

* Carlos DeWayne Helton, 32, of Nancy, six count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

October 15

* Lester Wayne Feltner, 47, of Science Hill, Failure to Appear, Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered.

October 16

* Isaac Michael Guy, 32, of Stanford, FL; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

* Jeffrey None Cyr, 56, of Monticello, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

* Kevin Douglas McCoy, 49, of Eubank, Failure to Appear; two count Possession of Marijuana; first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place; second-degree Disorderly Conduct; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

* Gregory Lee McLean, 41, of Nicholasville, Failure to Appear.

* Rebecca Louise Decker, 40, of Bronston, first-degree Bail Jumping, two count Failure to Appear.

* Charles Ethard Jasper, 33, of Nancy, Failure to Appear.

* Sarah Rose Hackley, 23, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.

* Daniel L. Carr, 44, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.

* Dylan T. Walls, 22, of Kings Mountain, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Escape, Receiving Stolen Property worth between $1,000 and $10,000; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).

October 17

* Jeremy Kyle Branscum, 39, of Eubank, two count first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.

* Chelsea D. Graham, 32, of East Bernstadt, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Failure to Appear.

* Michael Allen Haponik, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Laresa C. Hopkins, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

* Eric Wayne Hall, 35, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Amanda J. Whitaker, 41, of Louisville, two count Failure to Appear, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks, first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

* Jarad Ryan Goggins, 42, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.