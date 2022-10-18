Arrest Log October 19, 2022

Oct. 18—October 17

*

Jeremy Kyle Branscum, 39, of Eubank, two count first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.

*

Chelsea D. Graham, 32, of East Bernstadt, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Failure to Appear.

*

Michael Allen Haponik, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

*

Laresa C. Hopkins, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

*

Eric Wayne Hall, 35, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

*

Amanda J. Whitaker, 41, of Louisville, two count Failure to Appear, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks, first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

*

Jarad Ryan Goggins, 42, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

*

Blaine Edward Brake, 36, of Bronston, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); two count Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

October 18

* Perez Eric Hernandize, 23, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

* Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

* Brandon Lee Butt, 39, of Nancy, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

* Michael David Tyler Lee, 28, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

* Larry James Lawson, 34, of Richmond, two count Failure to Appear; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

* Matthew Edward Lee, 37, of Bronston, third-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Criminal Trespassing, Theft by Unlawful Taking (Anhydrous Ammonia).

* Maranda Marie Morris, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.