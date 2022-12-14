Each arrest looked at individually

Dec. 13—It might look like there's a double standard with a string of students being arrested for making threats, but there's more than meets the eye, Ector County ISD Assistant Police Chief Jeff Daniels said.

"The department looks at every offense individually to make sure all criteria are met to ensure that it is an arrest-able offense and we're doing the right thing to keep our campuses safe at the time," Daniels said.

A recent Facebook post said a fifth grade teacher at Jordan Elementary School told students she was going to "unalive" them.

"A parent who was notified by her child tried to press charges and nothing was done. Said teacher has returned to campus today and was not disciplined accordingly unlike a child who makes a threat, gets arrested and sent to the juvenile center," the post said.

Daniels said that's not exactly the way it went.

"In every case there are elements to the offense that before an arrest, or citation can be made, or issued," Daniels said. "The statement was not made to anyone specific. The statement was to the teacher herself, just talking to herself over frustration with kids that weren't listening to her at the time. It was brought in as a concern from other staff. The kids never said anything, so there's no victim. It was just a concern because that type of statement was made. Do we agree it was a poorly made statement? Yes we do. Is it a violation of the law? No, it's not."

Daniels said he knows people are saying it's a double standard for students and teachers, but "not every kid is arrested that says something."

"... There are a number of students who haven't been arrested for making statements because it just didn't meet the elements of an arrest. We don't hear about those in media, but it happens every day on our campuses, as well," Daniels said.

"It doesn't mean that nothing was done. There are still administrative actions that take place for things like this. They take their course. Just because an arrest was made doesn't mean nothing else was done in general," he added.

What has to happen for an arrest to be made?

"If we're talking about a statement made like what we're seeing on our campuses where kids are talking about guns or bringing guns to school, there's a law that is specifically designed for that for when a person threats uses or exhibits a firearm on campus so just making a statement about bringing a gun to school is a violation," Daniels said.

"It's the threat of use, or force, or exhibit that would constitute an arrest. But you have to have a complaint. In every case, you've got to have someone step forward and say I was in fear and that's really what opens the door for us to work an investigation on that," he added.

"A number of times we've had statements come in where I was walking by and I heard this kid say this. Were you in fear? No. They were talking and I overheard 'gun' and so I'm just reporting it. ... In the society we live in now, we encourage our students and our employees report everything they hear that could be alarming or concerning, so (they're) doing what they're trained to do and we look into that. Sometimes it constitutes an arrest and sometimes it doesn't, but every crime has to have a victim in place whether it be the state of Texas or an individual person for us to be able to act as law enforcement."

Daniels said they have to conduct an investigation on every incident that's reported.

"We receive reports every day over maybe just suspicious activity or something someone's overheard. Almost every day we conduct an investigation over something like that in our district; nine times out of 10 it turns out to be nothing, but there are those cases where, yes it was said; yes it did put someone in fear of their safety. Unfortunately, as law enforcement we've got to come in and make an arrest and keep our campuses safe to prevent things like this from happening."

On the law enforcement side, Daniels said, they gather the facts and determine if there is probable cause to say a crime has been committed.

"Then we follow the processes that are mandated by law for us to make an arrest on certain cases and we file those with the proper jurisdiction," he said.

ECISD police have a memorandum of understanding with the City of Odessa and Ector County Sheriff's Office where when crimes happen in their jurisdictions they handle those crimes and crimes that happen in ECISD's jurisdiction are handled by ECISD police. But they work together to ensure safety regardless of where the crime occurs.

"... It could be a case the sheriff's department is working that we're out assisting (on), or we're working the case and the sheriff's department is assisting as well as OPD. We have a great working relationship between local law enforcement and our police department, but typically whatever jurisdiction the crime takes place in that will be the reporting agency," Daniels said.

Daniels said the school shooting in Uvalde has had a big impact.

"... People are really starting to pay attention to what's being said around them and reporting what's being said where in the past these things may have been said all day long and the kids don't think (anything) of it. But we just live in that world now where you just can't take that chance anymore of not saying something. Everybody from the governor's office to local law enforcement are telling our students and staff if you see something, say something. Report, report, report. Give us the opportunity to ensure nothing is there so we can ensure that everybody is safe," Daniels said.

If someone is hesitant about calling the police, they can use Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. They may use the P3Tips mobile app or call Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.

Daniels said if they even suspect something or are worried or concerned about something they can call.

"I know we're seeing a huge influx of it, but our world changed after Uvalde, especially in school districts. I think everybody's just operating at a level of cautiousness."