Arrest made after 11-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in Spalding County

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an arrest has been made after an 11-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet last month.

The shooting happened at the Spalding Heights apartment complex around 1 a.m. on March 14. One of the bullets that were meant for someone else flew through Asijah Love Jones’ window, killing her instantly.

Since then, detectives have been searching for Kionta Jahuan Parks, 21.

The Sheriff’s Office said Parks’ car was spotted Tuesday night in Griffin and he was arrested.

“As the vehicle turned into the parking lot of the Liberty Gas Station on West Taylor Street, Parks exited and fled on foot toward 14th Street. What Parks didn’t know is that he was running into a group of about 30 SCSO Deputies and GPD Officers, SWAT Team members, and 2 K9s, with lighting provided by our STAR Air Unit. Once he saw what he was facing, he made the best choice and surrendered,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Parks has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts, as well as numerous violations of Georgia’s Street Gang and Terrorism Act.

He is currently being held without bond in the Spalding County Jail.

