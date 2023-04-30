Arrest made after 2 hurt during shooting at gathering in Boone, deputies say

A man is in custody after a shooting at a large gathering in Boone on Saturday night, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received calls of a fight breaking out and a shooting occurring at a gathering on Will Cook Road around 9 p.m. The scene was quickly secured and two people were transported to the hospital.

A black GMC pickup truck was quickly identified by witnesses. Officers got in contact with the suspect and began covert operations that lasted three hours. Stephen Ped Nobles, 27, agreed to surrender to officers and was taken into custody.

Nobles, of North Wilkesboro, is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Both victims were released from the hospital.

