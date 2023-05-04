Arrest made after 2 men found shot in the head in Coweta County, deputies say

Officials said one person has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in Coweta County.

It was on Jan. 17, when Coweta deputies were called to Deep South Road in Senoia to investigate a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found two men shot in the head.

Authorities said one of the victims suffered a heart attack just before he could be loaded into a helicopter. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was also taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

The two victims were identified as Marvin Bridges,55, and Kip Harris,54.

Family members spoke to Channel 2′s Justin Carter and said they couldn’t understand how the shooting could happen.

“He took care of people, so I really don’t understand how this could happen,” said Christion Bridges, the victim’s son. “He was giving, caring, loving and he shared with the community. I don’t know anyone who would do that.”

The sheriff’s office continued to follow up on leads from Jan. 24 and even put another request on social media on Mar. 22.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that one person has been arrested. Their identity has not been released. Investigators said there are other suspects to identify and officials are determined to apprehend all suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Inv. Stacy Beckom at 678-423-6699. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

