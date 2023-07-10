Arrest made in 2-year-old cold case of SC man known for his big heart

After two years, an arrest has been made in the murder of an Easley man known as a teddy bear with a big heart who was always fishing for “the big one” in the lakes at Santee.

Heyward Delno Price III, known as Trey, 32, was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home on Shade Tree Circle in Easley on May 10, 2021.

His death stymied Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigators, who had blood samples from Price’s body, but they did not match anyone in DNA databases.

“Detectives with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office have worked tirelessly following up on leads, interviewing associates, reviewing surveillance video, combing over evidence, and submitting evidence for processing by SLED,” a Sheriff’s Office news release announcing the arrest said.

Investigators also had a widely circulated photo of an unusual car seen near Price’s home that day — a burnt orange minivan.

Then recently, the DNA sample hit, as investigators say.

They had a suspect.

On July 5, they arrested 24-year-old Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker of Clinton. Walker is charged with murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Pickens authorities could not be reached for comment.

Walker had been arrested in June on burglary and receiving stolen goods charges by the Clinton Police Department. He had only faced traffic violations before that, court records show.

Warrants say Walker allegedly had a Sony PlayStation 4 that was reported stolen Sept. 26, 2016. He was released on $5,000 bond.

On Monday he was in the Pickens County Jail with no bond.

Authorities said they believe others are involved in the murder. They have not revealed a motive or whether Price knew who killed him.

Dale Price, Trey Price’s father, declined to talk about the case until other suspects are behind bars.

On Facebook he said, “Bittersweet day￼ one has been arrested, but I will never stop until all involved are held accountable. I’m coming after y’all. Be ready.”

In a Facebook message, Price told The State his son was the son every parent hopes their child becomes.

Trey was a single father to then-8-year-old son Drew and then-5-year-old daughter Kiplynn, who were sleeping in the Dacusville home when the attack took place. He also had a then-11-year-old named Bristol, his obituary says.

He graduated from Pickens High School in 2007 and worked for Delno Services with his dad and a brother.

“He enjoyed coaching for Dacusville Recreation Dept. in baseball and basketball. He loved to fish and often took trips to Santee to catch “the BIG one,” the obituary says.

“We miss Trey very much and pray daily for answers but we know life has to carry on. His memory will always be alive in these two,” the family said on a Justice for Trey Price Facebook page from shortly after the murder.

The post accompanied photos of Price’s two younger children at an outdoor movie screening of “Space Jam” in “100% humidity and feels like 1000%. Dale got us snow cones and I whipped up some popcorn and cookie cups,” Robin Price, Trey’s mother, wrote.

“Thank you to everyone that has helped with passing flyers, calling in tag numbers and most importantly prayer for us. We know without a shadow of doubt that those prayers have sustained us,” she said.