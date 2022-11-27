Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County

The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library.

According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North Cobb Regional Library to sell shoes. The victim was reportedly hit in the face and the suspect took the shoes and ran away.

The next day, officers responded to the same location and met with another victim who was trying to sell shoes to a buyer whom he also met online. The victim told police that two people stole the shoes from him. When he tried to take the shoes from them, the victim was allegedly pistol-whipped. The suspects ran away and the police were called.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Acworth police said they conducted a search warrant at a home with the help of Cobb County police.

Both suspects are juveniles and are facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

As the investigation continues, police said more charges may be forthcoming.

Both suspects were taken to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

