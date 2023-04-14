Arrest made after 2 stabbed downtown late Thursday

Police arrested a male after two people were stabbed downtown late Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield just before 11 p.m. for reports of an assault.

They found two males who were stabbed.

A male was arrested. He’s facing several charges. A weapon was found at the scene.

