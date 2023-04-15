Arrest made in 2009 cold case homicide

Apr. 15—ALBANY — An Albany woman has been arrested and charged with the 2009 stabbing death of Yolanda Roundtree, who was found deceased inside her apartment.

Annie Delores Fritts, 64, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the stabbing of Roundtree, who was 46 years old at the time of her death.

Fritts has been transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on this or other cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.