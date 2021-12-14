Arrest made in 2014 Sullivan County murder case

A Pennsylvania man has been charged in the murder of a Sullivan County woman whose body was found decapitated and dismembered more than seven years ago.

State police announced Tuesday that the suspect, Keymarro Guiden, 48, had been charged with second-degree murder, a felony, in the death of April Parker, 31, of Monticello.

Parker was reported missing to the Monticello Police Department on May 26, 2014.

Fifteen days later, following an extensive search, a decapitated body with no hands or feet was found in the woods near the Sleepy Hollow Apartments in Monticello.

DNA testing eventually confirmed the remains were those of Parker.

Guiden, who was the father of one of Parker's children, had been considered a person of interest during the state police investigation.

On December 1, 2021, the Sullivan County District Attorney's office convened a grand jury, which subsequently issued an indictment for second-degree murder against Guiden.

An arrest warrant for Guiden was then issued, and he was taken into custody by Pennsylvania state police. He was extradited to Sulivan County on Tuesday.

It was not clear why the case had been presented to a grand jury at this time. State police had no further information on the case, and Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan could not immediately be reached.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Pennsylvania man accused of 2014 Sullivan County murder