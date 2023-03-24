Arrest made in 2014 Woodbridge home invasion and sexual assault

A 39-year-old South Jersey man has been arrested and charged in a burglary and sexual assault of a Woodbridge woman that occurred more than eight years ago, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Danny McEaddy, of Sicklerville, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint and aggravated assault, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

On Sept. 21, 2014, a woman reported her sexual assault by an unknown man who forced his way into her Keasbey apartment, according to the prosecutor’s office, and the following investigation identified McEaddy as the suspect.

No other information was provided by the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge Detective Thomas Tatajczak at 732-634-7700 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Detective Lauren Leyva at 732-745-4499.

