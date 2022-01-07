Arrest made in 2016 case involving stolen trucks and bad check for $300,000

TRN jail file photo

Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly trying to steal five new trucks from local auto dealership.

According to allegations made in an arrest warrant:

In August 2016, Wichita County deputies were contacted by Patterson Auto Center about some stolen trucks. A Patterson employee told them someone attempted to buy five new GMC trucks and made the payment with a check for nearly $300,000 from a checking account on Bubba Oil Inc., but the account was marked as closed.

The suspect and another man left with two of the trucks and said they would be back to get the other three trucks later. The deputies were given the titles to the two missing trucks and the check from the closed account.

During their investigation, deputies found the missing trucks at DFW Airport. The total price for both vehicles was nearly $150,000.

A warrant was issued, and police arrested Darvin Schroeder on Thursday. He is charged with Felony Theft of Property over $30,000 and under $150,000. His bond was set at $100,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Arrest made in 2016 Wichita County case of bad check and stolen trucks