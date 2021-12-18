Arrest made in 2016 death of Rockford woman and her 3 children

ROCKFORD — Police have made an arrest in the 2016 homicides of a Rockford woman and her three children.

On Friday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Rockford City Police Chief Carla Redd announced that Eric Jackson, 38, has been charged with murder in the deaths of Keandra Austin and her three children, ages 9, 6 and 6 months.

According to police, the Rockford Fire Department responded on Sept. 17, 2016, to 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford for a house fire.

After putting out the fire, firefighters discovered the remains of Austin and her children. Autopsies revealed that Austin had been killed prior to the fire and that her children died from injuries and smoke inhalation caused by the fire.

Through its investigation, police learned that Austin and her children had been having problems with a nearby neighbor named Eric Jackson. According to police, during the years following the fire, Jackson has made statements to others about his involvement in the deaths and fire.

Jackson was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday.

If convicted, he could be sentenced up to natural life in prison.

Jackson has been serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. He will be transported to the Winnebago County Jail based upon the warrant issued on the murder charges.

