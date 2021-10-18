Arrest made in 2016 murder: Deputies charge Eastern Shore man in connection with killing in Accomack County

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection with another man’s death five years ago on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Joseph Tykot, of the town of Painter in Accomack County, was arrested Friday and is charged with second-degree murder, according to a press release Monday.

On June 15, 2016, deputies responded to a call about a body lying in a field, off Davis Wharf Road. The man’s body was identified as 41-year-old Eric Clifford Rhatigan, of Eastville.

Officials did not say how they found Tykot, nor did they release details about a possible motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

