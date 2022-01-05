Arrest made in 2019 disappearance of New Hampshire girl that was recently reported

Elisha Fieldstadt
·1 min read

An arrest has been made in connection with the 2019 disappearance of a New Hampshire girl, who police just recently learned is missing.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony second-degree assault, interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, according to police in Manchester.

Harmony, 7, is still missing. The relation between the girl and Adam was not immediately clear Wednesday.

Harmony Montgomery. (Manchester Police Department)
The Manchester Police Department announced last week that they had just received a report that Harmony was missing, even though she has not been seen since late 2019.

"The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated," police said.

Late Tuesday, the Manchester Police Department said that, with help from donations from community members, the reward for info leading to finding Harmony totaled $33,000.

Hours later, the department announced the arrest of Montgomery. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

