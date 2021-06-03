Arrest made in 2019 Stutsman County GSI case

Jun. 3—A Fargo man is in custody in the Stutsman County Correctional Center charged with gross sexual imposition related to a 2019 incident, according to court records.

Zico Taylor, 35, is being held on $25,000 bond.

Court records indicate Taylor was accused of forcing another to engage in a sexual act by force or by threat of death or bodily injury, a Class AA felony, and engaging in a sexual act when the other is unaware of the act, a Class A felony.

Both incidents are alleged to have occurred on Dec. 22, 2019. The record shows an arrest warrant was issued for Taylor on March 30, 2020, and served on June 2. Taylor made an initial appearance in Southeast District Court in Jamestown before Judge Cherie Clark also on June 2.

A Class AA felony carries a maximum of life in prison without parole. It has a minimum sentence of five years in prison. A Class A felony carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a minimum of five years supervised probation.