Arrest made in 2020 death of 60-year-old man at Old Bainbridge home

A Tallahassee man with a lengthy arrest record was arrested in connection with a killing that went unsolved for nearly two years.

Tallahassee police announced they arrested Rickey Brown, 60, on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder after DNA found at the scene of the 2020 homicide was matched to him.

A 60-year-old man was found dead on October 26, 2020 inside a home off Old Bainbridge Road when officers conducted a welfare check. The investigation determined the man was killed in a physical assault.

TPD’s Violent Crime Unit worked with forensic investigators at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to identify what at the time was foreign DNA located at the crime scene.

Brown was matched earlier this year and probable cause was developed before his arrest.

His criminal history in Leon County goes back to the early 90s and included multiple drug, burglary and robbery arrests.

