Arrest made in 2020 homicide, CMPD says

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday with a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 30, 2020, in northeast Charlotte, police said.

PAST COVERAGE: 17-year-old dies day after being shot in northeast Charlotte

The victim, Calvin Washington, 17, arrived at Atrium Health – Main in a car. He later died.

James Ashley Mason III was charged with murder, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

