Arrest made in 2020 homicide of transgender woman at Augusta park

An arrest has been made in the homicide of a transgender woman, who was found shot dead at an Augusta park in August 2020.

Richmond County investigators found and arrested Jerrome Tyrone Miller, 30, in reference to Felycya Harris' death. Miller is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Harris' death was ruled a homicide by Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen shortly after she was found at Meadowbrook Park. According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is still active.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Arrest made in homicide of transgender woman at Augusta park