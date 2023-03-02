Arrest made in 2020 Quitman murder

Mar. 1—QUITMAN — Authorities recently arrested a suspect in a 2020 case where a teen was shot to death while in bed asleep.

JayKeith Jamar Davis, 22, of Quitman, is charged with murder in the Aug. 28, 2020, shooting of Cenquez Perry, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.

Davis is also charged with four counts of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang act and was already in the Brooks County Jail on other, unrelated charges, the GBI said.

At 1:51 a.m., Aug. 28, 2020, Quitman police asked the GBI to investigate a shooting at a Barwick Road apartment complex, according to an earlier GBI statement.

Agents found that Perry, 17, appeared to have been shot while sleeping. The shots appear to have been intentionally fired through an outside wall; shell casings were found outside the complex.

Perry was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, where he died.

According to the sports website maxpreps.com, Perry played for the Brooks County Trojans high school football team in the 2019-20 season.

More arrests are expected, the GBI said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.