Arrest made in 2021 burglary and gun theft

Jan. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Hornerstown man has been arrested after investigators connected him with several guns reported stolen in August 2021 from a Lorain Borough home.

James F. Weaver, 63, of the 300 block of Wood Street, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of firearms.

Rifles recovered during the investigation included some of the 15 guns missing after a reported burglary in August 2021 at a Penrod Street home in Lorain Borough, the criminal complaint says.

Stonycreek Township police learned last month that some of the guns had been sold by Joshua M. Adolph, 36, of Johnstown.

Investigators recovered four rifles with serial numbers matching those provided by the burglary victim. Three buyers said Adolph sold them the guns from the trunk of his car. One buyer told police Adolph said he had bought the guns at an estate sale and another said Adolph told him he was selling the guns to get rent money, according to the criminal complaint.

Adolph was arraigned last week on charges of receiving stolen property, court records show. He told police that Weaver had asked him to sell the guns and keep $100 from each sale.

Investigators learned Weaver had several criminal charges in his past, including a 2014 burglary charge. Those with felony convictions are not permitted to possess firearms, the court papers said.

Weaver was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix. He was taken to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% bond of $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12 before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.