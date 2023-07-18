Arrest made in 2021 downtown Melbourne fatal hit-and-run that killed manager at The Mansion

After a lengthy investigation, Melbourne police have arrested the driver suspected of fatally striking Nate "Puppy" Real, a manager at The Mansion, in a November 2021 hit-and-run crash on U.S. 1 in downtown Melbourne.

Benjamin Moore, 33, of Palm Bay was arrested Monday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death, vehicular homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

Moore has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. He was released from the Brevard County Jail Complex early Tuesday morning on $90,000 bond. No further court dates have been scheduled yet in his case.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday morning for his attorneys, Michael Cook and Patrick Landy of West Melbourne.

Nate Real stands on the outdoor terrace at sunset at The Mansion, where he worked as a manager.

More: Downtown Melbourne may get $3 million-plus in streetscaping upgrades on New Haven Avenue

Real, a 28-year-old who lived in Melbourne, was hit by a vehicle that fled the crash scene about 2 a.m. on a Saturday in the darkness on U.S. 1 between New Haven and Strawbridge avenues, police reported.

The next day, the vehicle involved in the crash was found abandoned on Emerson Drive Northwest in Palm Bay, about ½-mile east of the St. Johns Heritage Parkway, Melbourne police said in a press release.

The ensuing investigation lasted more than 19 months. By Friday, officers with the department's Traffic Enforcement Unit determined Moore was the driver who fled the crash scene. Probable cause was developed for his arrest, and a warrant was secured, the press release said.

Check back for updates.

Nate Real smiles during a sunny day on the outdoor terrace at The Mansion.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay man arrested for 2021 downtown Melbourne fatal hit-and-run