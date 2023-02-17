Arrest made in 2021 Memorial Day murder of college student in Charlotte

Police in Charlotte charged a man Thursday after a year-and-a-half long investigation into the murder of a college student.

Police arrested Kymani David Bishop, 20, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police press release.

He’s accused of shooting into a home in a neighborhood off Gibbon Road in north Charlotte in May 2021. Sherlyn “Alicia” Drew, 21, was shot and killed on Memorial Day.

She was a Georgia State University senior returning home for summer break, according to CMPD.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Adult Correction’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit collaborated to identify Bishop as a suspect and arrest him Thursday afternoon, according to a CMPD press release.

Police notified Drew’s family of Bishop’s arrest. Bishop is charged with murder and discharge of a firearm into occupied property.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or provide anonymous information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.